St. Catharines will require all city workers to be vaccinated against COVID

The City of St. Catharines will require all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials say all employees, except those unable to receive the vaccine due to a Human Rights Code exemption, will be required to be fully vaccinated.

The city is adding vaccine requirements to its existing COVID-19 employee safety protocols such as mask requirements, daily screening and increased disinfection efforts.

“As a public-sector employer we need to lead by example and that includes doing everything we can to protect both our employees and the public from the risks of COVID-19, our employees are the most critical asset we have and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe and healthy so they can continue to deliver the services our residents rely on,” said CAO David Oakes, adding, “vaccines are critical in protecting our employees health and safety, but they are also another tool moving us forward out of the pandemic.”

The City is instituting the policy with a phased-in approach, providing employees who have not yet been vaccinated adequate time to receive two doses.

The employee vaccination policy applies to all City employees, students working in the organization and volunteers, with the exception of volunteer members of boards, commissions or advisory committees.