St. Catharines will spend $250,000 on study to protect downtown heritage buildings

St. Catharines will spend $250,000 on a study looking at how the Ford government's new housing bill will impact heritage buildings and how the city can protect them.

Councillors voted 11-2 to fund the study possibly creating a downtown heritage district in order to protect more than 100 buildings.

There are five heritage districts in the city already including the Yates Street and Port Dalhousie areas.

Mayor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB that Bill 23 will remove some protections of historic properties, and although he voted against the study, he also wants to ensure the city properly designates them.

He says some property owners may not want the designation, and it's unfair to impose it on them.

He says if the city can preserve heritage and also people's ability to control their own properties, he's in support of the measure.

The Ford government's Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, is making it easier for developers to create housing in the province, with the ultimate goal of building 1.5 million homes in a decade.