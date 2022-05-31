St. Catharines will start charging new 4% tax for hotel guests in August

St. Catharines will start charging people staying in the city a 4% tax this summer.

The Municipal Accommodation Tax will be added to the bill for hotel, motel, bed and breakfast and short-term rental guests staying in the city starting August 1st 2022.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says the money will be spent on tourism development, and bidding on large events such as the Scotties Tournament.

The tax revenue is estimated to bring in $1M a year.

Niagara Falls started charging a $2.00 per night tax back in 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is introducing a 2% tax starting July 1.