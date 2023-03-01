St. Catharines wins $100,000 playing Encore
A St. Catharines man has turned $1 into $100,000 by playing Encore on his lotto ticket.
Paul Vanblaricum matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the November 19, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.
The 51-year-old courier says he plays the lottery weekly and this is his first big win.
“I asked my sister to scan my ticket and she said, ‘Great, you won $100! I said, ‘This isn’t $100, it’s $100,000!’ We couldn’t believe it. I did a bit of a happy dance after verifying the ticket. I was so giddy!”
He plans to pay off bills, purchase a trailer for his trip to the Yukon, and go on a cruise. “I feel blessed, privileged and very lucky,” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bear Food Mart on Limeridge Road in Hamilton.
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 1st, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director, Women's Place of South Niagara
Lucas Spinosa - Former Councillor, Owner of Black Sheep Coffee Roasters
