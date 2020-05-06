St. Catharines woman arrested following drug investigation

A woman has been arrested after a drug bust by the NRP's St. Catharines Street Crime Unit.

The unit started investigating the suspected sale of illegal drugs from a St. Catharines home since March of 2020.

On April 5th, detectives executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant at a house on Francis Creek Boulevard near Arbour Glen Drive.

Detectives have seized suspected Methamphetamine (approx. street value $10,000), Fentanyl (approx. street value $1500), and $1660 in cash as proceeds obtained by crime.

43 year old Amanda Faye Spence of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with various drug charges.

A court date has been scheduled for July.

Anyone who may have information about this matter is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 4233.