St. Catharines woman charged after alleged hit-and-run of a cyclist in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A 50-year-old St. Catharines woman is facing impaired driving charges after a cyclist was hit by a Jeep.

Police say the collision happened Sunday night at 7:20 in the area of Lakeshore and Townline Road.

Officers found a 40-year-old male cyclist being treated by paramedics for a serious injury.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Police say a 1999 black Jeep was travelling on Townline Road when it suddenly collided with the cyclist who was travelling on Lakeshore Road.

The cyclist fell from his bicycle onto the roadway.

Police say the driver continued along Lakeshore Road, returned through the scene, and then left the area.

While officers were investigating the collision, the suspected driver returned to the scene on foot.

Police arrested 50-year-old Amanda M. Boyle of St. Catharines for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Cause Bodily Harm.

Boyle has been released with a future court date, and the Jeep has been impounded.

She is also banned from driving for at least three months.