St. Catharines woman wins $1 million on ENCORE

A St. Catharines woman has won $1 million by playing ENCORE.

Margaret "Mag" Matthews matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the November 12, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million.

Matthews says she was scanning a bunch of tickets at one time, and the third one was the winner, "My husband heard me running through the house, and thought I won $1,000 at first. He was shocked!"

She adds that she plans to pay off her mortgage, update her kitchen and invest, "It feels surreal - absolutely amazing!"

The winning ticket was purchased at Waypoint on Niagara Street in Welland.