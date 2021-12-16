St. Catharines woman wins $100,00 on Encore

A St. Catharines woman has won $100,000.

Tayna Walsh matched six of seven Encore numbers for the December 1st draw to win the prize.

The 56 year old says she was on her way to work when she stopped at the gas station to check her tickets. "When I saw Big Winner appear, I stood there stunned counting the zeroes. I was shocked and felt like I was in a daze for the rest of the day!"

