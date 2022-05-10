St. Catharines woman wins $100,00 with ENCORE

A St. Catharines woman has won $100,000 by playing ENCORE.

Antonella Zumpano matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 2, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000!

Antonella says she has been playing the lottery since 1987. "I started playing regular numbers in my father's memory. I always add ENCORE."

Antonella plans to use her win to do something special for her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary. "The rest will be tucked aside for future fun and adventure," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.

