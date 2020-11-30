St. Catharines woman wins $1M in lottery

A St. Catharines woman has won $1M in the 6/49 Lotto draw.

Theresa Book says checked her numbers online, and discovered her big win.

“It was very exciting,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I told my kids right away – they were very happy for me,” she smiled.

Theresa hasn’t thought of any plans for her windfall yet.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Ontario Street in St. Catharines.

