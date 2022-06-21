St. Catharines woman wins $250,000 playing BINGO

A St. Catharines woman has won $250,000 playing BINGO with OLG.

Irena Soja won a $250,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER.



Irena says, "This ticket was the last one of its kind at the store, so I knew it had to be mine," she dds, "After playing my ticket, I used the ticket checker at the store to confirm and when I saw the Big Winner screen I screamed. I was shocked!"



She plans to invest her winnings immediately to ensure a comfortable retirement. "I'll also celebrate by taking a trip back home to Poland to spend time with my family," smiled Irena.



The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.

