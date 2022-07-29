St. Catharines woman wins $476,344 in Hospice Niagara fundraiser

A St. Catharines woman has won half-a-million dollars in a fundraiser for Hospice Niagara.

Susan Marett caught the Ace of Spades and won the highest jackpot ever in Hospice Niagara’s Catch the Ace lottery history – $476,344.

The Ace of Spades remained hidden for 46 weeks as the progressive jackpot and excitement grew.

In just three more days, five people will win their dream car or take the cash in the finale of Hospice Niagara’s 5 Car Draw – the Grand Prize Draw – on Monday at 3 p.m.

“Everyone who participates should feel immensely satisfied knowing their contribution is helping us provide care, compassion and dignity for people and families across Niagara,” said Alicia Merry, Director, Marketing, Communications and Fund Development.

“Our community becomes a better, kinder place to live when we support people with the care they deserve.”

