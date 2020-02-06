iHeartRadio
St. Catharines woman wins with Instant Peppermint Cash

A St. Catharines woman is celebrating a lottery win.

Doris Adams is $75,000 richer after winning with Instant Peppermint Cash.

Instant Peppermint Cash is available for $3 and the top prize is $75,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at 99 Cents Depot on Hartzell Road in St. Catharines.

