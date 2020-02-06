St. Catharines woman wins with Instant Peppermint Cash
A St. Catharines woman is celebrating a lottery win.
Doris Adams is $75,000 richer after winning with Instant Peppermint Cash.
Instant Peppermint Cash is available for $3 and the top prize is $75,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at 99 Cents Depot on Hartzell Road in St. Catharines.
-
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
-
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
-
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?