ST. FX tells students sign COVID liablity waiver or don't come to class



Students are expressing anger over a decision by an east coast university to force them to sign a legal waiver before they return to class in the fall.

St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia says students who want to attend class on campus must sign a document absolving the school from liable for any loss, damage, sickness, expense, or injury including death if they become ill from COVID-19.

The school is offering a mix of online and in-class options, but some students say they online offering is so minimal they have no choice but to sign the waiver and head back to campus.