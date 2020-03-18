St. Joseph's Church in Grimsby celebrating Mass with photos of parishioners
How do you celebrate Mass while social distancing?
St. Joseph's Parish in Grimsby took note from a church in Italy and asked parishioners to send in photographs so that the pastior could pray with them when they could not be there physically.
In a post on Facebook, Father Rico Passero says: "Now when I celebrate Mass - I get to keep all our people in the pews as they gather online from home!"
The church is also posting their daily mass online for anyone to watch, and says you can send in your photo and they will add you to the congregation.
