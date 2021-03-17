St. Patrick's Day celebrations dampened by COVID-19

As we enter into the second St. Patrick's Day with the threat of COVID-19 looming, it may look a little different in Niagara.

Usually college and university students gather on Jacobson Avenue for a street party to celebrate the day, and although a smaller version happened last year, this year's celebration may be even further muted with many students learning remotely.

Even so, Brock University has once again teamed up with Niagara Regional Police to ensure students are acting appropriately and adhering to all guidelines.

Under the province's Red tier, indoor gatherings in Niagara are limited to 5 people and outdoor gatherings are capped at 25.

Fines can range from $750 for attending an unlawful gathering to $10,000 for hosting one.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will still be marking St. Patrick's Day by turning Niagara Falls green tonight.

In New York City, the traditional parade has been largely cancelled, though a few people are expected to travel the route along Fifth Avenue to keep the spirit alive.