Stabbing at Fort Erie bar Friday night has police looking for two suspects

Police are looking for two suspects after a stabbing at a Fort Erie bar.

It happened last night just before 6 p.m. at the Big Texas Bar on the Niagara Pwky.

Officer arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a stab wound. He was brought to an out of region hospital in serious but stable condition.

The first suspect is a man, possibly Indigenous or Latino, 5'10’, medium build, 20-25 years old, brown hair in a bun and unshaven.

The second suspect was a white man, 5'9, 20-30 years old, brush cut.

The suspect vehicle is a black Mercedes or Black BMW and was last seen heading towards the Peace Bridge.

Anyone with information, who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or witnessed the incident is asked to contact 5 District detectives with the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext 9369.