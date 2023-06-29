Stabbing at U of W hate-motivated related to gender expression and identity: Police
Police say a 24-year-old University of Waterloo student has been charged in what they're calling a hate-motivated triple stabbing during a gender studies class.
Waterloo Regional Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Investigators believe the Wednesday afternoon attack was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.
A 38-year-old female professor, a 20-year-old female student and 19-year-old male student were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the accused, who is an international student, was found in the building after the stabbing and arrested.
He appeared in court for a bail hearing today.
The #BrockU community is saddened by the senseless act of violence that took place today at the University of Waterloo. Friends and colleagues in Waterloo, please know that Brock stands with you at this difficult time.— Brock University (@BrockUniversity) June 29, 2023
