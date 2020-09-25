Stabbing in St. Catharines leaves man in critical condition
Police are investigating a stabbing in St. Catharines that has left one man with critical injuries.
It happened Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Geneva, north of Scott Street.
Officers arrived to find a 33 year old male victim suffering from life threatening stab wounds.
The victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out of region hospital.
The suspect(s) identity is unknown at this time.
Detectives have canvassed area residences for more information.
Any residences or businesses in the area of the incident with security cameras are asked to review the footage for anything suspicious and contact detectives.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9964.
