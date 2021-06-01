Stabbing in St. Catharines over mask dispute

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in St. Catharines over a mask dispute.

First responders were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 60 Hartzel Road last night just before 6:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, police officers discovered two men got into an argument inside the restaurant over how one man was wearing his mask.

As the argument escalated, one man stabbed the other.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for 27 year old Nicholas Chambers.

He is described as a 5'6 black man, weighing 174 lbs with a medium build and short black hair.

Detectives are still trying to find a photo of the suspect.

He is known to frequent the St. Catharines area and is considered armed and dangerous.