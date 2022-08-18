Staff at LCHS in St. Catharines undergoing training to help trap animals, in wake of wolf death

Training is now underway in Niagara to tranquilize animals, rather than shoot them, following the death of a wolf earlier this month.

Staff at the Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines will go through chemical immobilization training once a specialized gun arrives.

“Animals in these circumstances require special care and consideration when using chemical immobilization. My interest is to help animals and working together with the LCHS and NRP, we will provide resources and expertise in these delicate situations” said Dr. Claire Todd, Veterinarian, Fonthill Animal Hospital.

“We are aware of a few local veterinarians who are trained in chemical immobilization and ready to assist” said Kevin Strooband, Executive Director “We also felt the best way to be able to respond to these calls, was to undertake the necessary training to assist animals in need, anywhere across Niagara.”

Both Dr. Todd and Strooband successfully completed Chemical Immobilization training through the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Academy.

The chemical immobilization projector (gun) is set to arrive at LCHS in the coming weeks and arrangements are underway to provide contact information to the NRP and other emergency personnel across Niagara.

Earlier this month a rescued white wolf escaped its enclosure in Port Colborne and was shot and killed by police after it came too close to livestock.

Niagara Police are not equipped with tranquilizer guns.