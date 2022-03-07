Staff close to moving in to new Canada Games facility

The crown jewel of this summer's Canada games is nearing completion.

The Canada Games Park and Walker Sports and Abilities Centre near Brock University is about ready for staff to move in.

Chair Doug Hamilton says the complex reached substantial completion a couple weeks ago and they just have a few small things to do.

Hamilton adds that when it comes to the games they are still looking for some 2,000 volunteers.

To volunteer or learn more visit their website https://niagara2022games.ca/

The games this summer are set for August 6th to the 21st.