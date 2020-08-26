Staggered entry for elementary students in Niagara Catholic District School Board

Niagara's Catholic School Board will stagger start dates for its elementary schools.

All students that have chosen in class learning will go the first week, but not everyday.

All students from kindergarten to grade 8 with last names beginning with A to L will start on September 8th, and will go again on the 9th, but those same students will be home on the 10th and 11th.

The first two days of school will be at home days for K to 8 students with last names beginning with M to Z, and those students will start classes September 10th and 11th.

By the following Monday, the 14th all students will be in the classroom.

Online students will also begin their program on September 14th.

