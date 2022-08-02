Standoff in St. Catharines ends after 12 hours

A St. Catharines man has been charged after a long standoff with police.

Sunday afternoon police were called to a building near Geneva Street and Welland Avenue.

The investigation found that the property manager had been threatened by a man with a knife.

The suspect would not drop the knife and negotiators were called to the scene.

The man was confined to the roof and after roughly 12 hours he was arrested.

28 year old Rory Docherty from St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital for medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

