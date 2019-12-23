Star Wars rules the box office

The reviews may be only lukewarm for the latest "Star Wars" film, but its box office take certainly does not reflect them.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in 175.5-million dollars in its opening weekend, blowing away the competition.

Last weekend's number one, "Jumanji: The Next Level" was way back in second place with 26.1-million dollars in its second weekend in theatres.

“Frozen 2" rounded out the top three with 12.3-million dollars.