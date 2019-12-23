iHeartRadio
Star Wars rules the box office

Star Wars

The reviews may be only lukewarm for the latest "Star Wars" film, but its box office take certainly does not reflect them.  

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in 175.5-million dollars in its opening weekend, blowing away the competition.

Last weekend's number one, "Jumanji: The Next Level" was way back in second place with 26.1-million dollars in its second weekend in theatres.

“Frozen 2" rounded out the top three with 12.3-million dollars.

