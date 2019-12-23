Star Wars rules the box office
The reviews may be only lukewarm for the latest "Star Wars" film, but its box office take certainly does not reflect them.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in 175.5-million dollars in its opening weekend, blowing away the competition.
Last weekend's number one, "Jumanji: The Next Level" was way back in second place with 26.1-million dollars in its second weekend in theatres.
“Frozen 2" rounded out the top three with 12.3-million dollars.
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.