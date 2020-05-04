Star Wars themed food drives inspires 'A New Hope' for Community Care
Niagara residents are being a Force for good today.
They have melded their love of Star Wars with their sense of civic duty to collect donations for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.
Donation boxes have popped up across Niagara, emblazoned with familiar Stars characters.
Community Care CEO Betty Lou Souter says the donations are very needed right now.
"We're looking at the revenue that we generated from fundraisers last year, over $300,000 that will not be coming into the organization, plus the food drives. So these small ones are doing an amazing job."
Community Care is in dire need of baby formula.
One of the drop off locations is 27 Huntington Lane in St. Catharines.
Today marks 'May The Fourth' - a play on the iconic phrase, 'May the Force be with you."
Tomorrow fans will also celebrate 'Revenge of the Fifth.'
It’s #MayThe4thBeWithYou and we are celebrating with a food drive for @communitycarest today! Also hosting is @PamVI and @FreshPrincessC/@MatSiscoe - and we are hoping to get loads of help for those in need! #dontmockmydrawingskills #givingbackwhenyoucan #forceforgood pic.twitter.com/61xH1T6aXn— Holly Mundula(@HollyMundula) May 4, 2020
Stop by 27 Huntington! Bring food! Support @communitycarest!! #ourhomeSTC https://t.co/7u3RqFHrlV— Mat Siscoe, St. Patrick's Ward Councillor (@MatSiscoe) May 4, 2020
