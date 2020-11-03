Starbucks offering veterans and military members free coffee on Remembrance Day

Starbucks is the latest chain to announce a plan to honour veterans along with active members of the military.

On November 11th, anyone identifying as a veteran, currently serving CAF member or military spouse will be treated with a free tall hot brewed coffee.

Starbucks also debuting cashless fundraising, where customers can donate to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy fund at one of their cafe registers, through the Starbucks donation page on MyPoppy.ca and through the link on the company app.