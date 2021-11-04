Start Me Up Niagara celebrates expanded community garden thanks to Trillium Foundation

Start Me Up Niagara is sending out a big thank you after the first year in a new three-year community garden project.

An Ontario Trillium Foundation grant of $449,500 enabled Start Me Up Niagara to expand the Green Garden project as participants planted a garden on a 2.5 acre farm at the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre and worked in the kitchen to create food and body care products.

Those products were then sold online and made it to some local markets.

Some of the creations include peach-cayenne hot sauce, rhubarb kimchi, and hot honey.

Start Me Up Executive Director Laura Dumas says they are hoping to build more connections through additional garden workshops and events in the future. "We held multiple small kitchen workshops every week over the growing season and well into the fall. Some participants came out to enjoy the beautiful and serene labyrinth garden as a space to mentally decompress and reground. We were even able to host an outdoor drumming workshop with a group of about a dozen participants."

The community garden has been operating for over 10 years now, but the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant allowed organizers to expand the offerings.

Some of the food grown in the garden goes to meal programs and is offerred to the Start Me Up Niagara community at a low cost.

The garden also includes a floral therapeutic garden labyrinth.