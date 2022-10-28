Start Me Up Niagara looks for donations to winter shelters

As the cold weather starts to show up Start Me Up Niagara is trying to prepare their winter shelters and could use some help.

They are looking for blankets, pillows, and pillow cases to ensure everyone is warm and comfortable.

If you have any to spare you are being asked to bring them to the Start Me Up Drop In Centre at 17 Gale Crescent in St. Catharines.

The winter shelter program opens November 1st.

The two locations will be at Westminster United Church in St. Catharines and the Coronation Centre in Niagara Falls.