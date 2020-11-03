Start Me Up Niagara's Out of the Cold program begins

Start Me Up Niagara's annual Out Of the Cold program has begun.

The organization will be providing hot meals and shelter to those in need until the end of March.

The meals are take-out only and will be served at different locations every day. Tonight's meal will be served at Cathedral of St. Catherine on Lyman Street from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Westminster United Church on Queenston Street hosts the nightly shelter from 7:30 p.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, the occupancy is set at 45 people and COVID-19 screening is mandatory.

Out of the Cold representatives can be reached by calling or texting 289-302-6682.

Hot Meal schedule:

Monday - Silver Spire United Church, 366 St. Paul Street

Tuesday - Cathedral of St. Catharine, 3 Lyman Street

Wednesday - St. George's Anglican Church, 83 Church Street

Thursday - St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine Street (*5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday - Knox Presbyterian Church, 53 Church Street

Saturday - Queen Street Baptist Church, 57 Queen Street

Sunday - Knights of Columbus, 235 Church Street