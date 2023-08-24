Start Me Up Niagara selling St. Catharines building on Gale Crescent

A St. Catharines agency is selling a property after finding out it would cost too much for needed upgrades.

Start Me Up Niagara is being forced to sell their building at 17 Gale Crescent after finding out it would cost roughly 700-thousand dollars for accessibility upgrades.

Executive Director Laura Dumas joined Niagara in the Morning to discuss the move click HERE to listen to that conversation.

The upgrades are also necessary under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act which goes into place January 1st of 2025.

Start Me Up is now looking for a new location for the supports offered at the facility on Gale Crescent.

They are looking for something in Queenston neighbourhood that will allow them to continue services and possibly expand as needs increase.