Start Me Up Niagara sells St. Catharines building but not going far

Start Me Up Niagara has sold its building in St. Catharines, but it's staying in the neighbourhood.

The non-profit agency works to support local residents facing challenges such as poverty, homelessness, unemployment, disabilities, addictions and mental health issues by offering services such as health care, housing support and employment development.

The agency says it has sold its building at 17 Gale Crescent, and will re-locate to a new address at 211 Church Street.

Officials say the sale will help them direct funds to where they are most needed, and help with their goal to reach more residents.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for SMUN. This decision allows us to redirect valuable resources towards advancing our core mission and expanding our reach," said Laura Dumas, Executive Director of Start Me Up Niagara.

"While the building holds sentimental value for us, we are confident that this strategic move will enable us to achieve even greater outcomes in line with our mission."

The organization will remain fully operational during the transition.

The property was listed for $599,990.