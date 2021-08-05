Start of women's Olympic gold medal soccer match between Canada and Sweden pushed back

The start of the women's gold medal soccer game between Canada and Sweden is being pushed back.

Olympic organizers have agreed to start the game Friday night at 9 p.m. local time (8 a.m. Eastern) instead of Friday morning.

The time change was requested by both teams as the heat has been baking Olympic athletes all week and there were concerns for the athletes' health.

This will be Canada's first appearance in an Olympic women's soccer gold medal game.