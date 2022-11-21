Starting today some elective pediatric day surgeries were moved or pushed back in Niagara

Starting today some children's surgeries were moved or rescheduled in Niagara.

Niagara Health says it is continuing to face a strain on pediatric capacity due to an early and severe respiratory illness season.

Officials say a small number of elective pediatric day surgeries, originally scheduled for the St. Catharines hospital, between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2 will need to be moved to the Niagara Falls Site or rescheduled to a later date.

"These elective, non-emergency surgeries are primarily for ear, nose and throat patients. This will not impact emergency pediatric care in any way."

All families impacted by these temporary measures are being contacted to discuss alternative options.