Stash of guns, drugs and knives found in St. Catharines home

Guns, drugs and knives have been discovered inside a St. Catharines home.

Police who were investigating the sale of drugs arrested a suspect in the area of Greenlaw Place and Welland Avenue.

Subsequently, detectives executed a search warrant in the area of Niagara Street and Mill Street.

Detectives seized 47 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of cocaine, a 14 grams of fentanyl, 13 dilaudid pills, 22 oxycodone pills, $5051.00 believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs, a black Sig Sauer 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, eighty-six 12 gauge shotgun shells, and a butterfly knife, and a 12 gauge sawed off shot gun.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $10,200.

34 year old Alan Eggleton of St. Catharines is facing a long list of charges.

He will appear for a bail hearing today.