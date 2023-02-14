State funeral held for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion

A state funeral was held for political powerhouse Hazel McCallion, who served as the mayor of Mississauga, Ont., for more than three decades.

Dignitaries including the prime minister and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as members of the public, are at a Mississauga arena to pay their respects to McCallion on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

McCallion's flag-draped casket was brought into the arena to the sound of bagpipes as the service got underway.

McCallion died at her home on Jan. 29, family friend Jim Murray said she died of pancreatic cancer, which she was diagnosed with around Christmas.

Known affectionately as ``Hurricane Hazel,'' McCallion developed a legacy of no-nonsense advocacy during 36 years as mayor of one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.

She was widely respected by politicians across the spectrum and was even more revered by constituents, who voted her in to office with landslide victories for 12 successive terms.