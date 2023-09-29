State of Emergency in New York over rain

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is impacting Metro North Railroad service between Manhattan and the Bronx.

The railroad has suspended service in both directions between Manhattan in the Bronx on all three lines because of flooding caused by today's storm.

Northbound Hudson Line service will start at Yankees 153rd Street Station while Northbound Harlem line service will originate at Wakefield.

New York City Transit is honoring Metro North fares so people can use the subway system to get to and from Grand Central Terminal.

The railroad is asking people to stay home if they don't need to travel, urging those who must head out to use extra caution and check service status.