State of emergency to continue in Ontario

Today marks the 14th day of the state of emergency issued by province.

Yesterday, the premier announced he is extending the order for another two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to ramp up.

Ford says he will re-evaluate the state of emergency every two weeks.

Meantime, as we experience a major surge in cases, with another 351 reported yesterday across Ontario, bringing the total past 1,700, the premier is warning we could face a shortage of key medical supplies if the pandemic causes a massive wave of hospitalizations in the next two weeks.

Ford is asking all of us to do everything we can to slow the spread.

The province's top public health officer is now urging anyone over the age of 70 to stay home except for essential trips.

Ford has also promised another $10 million aimed at making it easier for seniors living in their own homes to practice social distancing.



The funding will help community organizations co-ordinate delivery of meals, medicines and other necessities for seniors.