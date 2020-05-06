Statement of claim filed in Lundy Manor class action lawsuit

A statement of claim has been filed as part of a class action lawsuit against Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.

Will Davidson LLP issued the statement accusing the retirement residence of negligence in the deaths of 18 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The claim includes $10 million in compensatory damages for negligence, breach of contract, and wrongful death and $10 million in punitive and exemplary or aggravated damages.

Lundy Manor officials are accused of failing to implement social distancing protocols in a timely manner - namely, residents continuing to gather in the dining room at meal times until late March.

The class action lawsuit includes everyone who has contracted COVID-19 at Lundy Manor or became ill after coming into contact with someone who caught the virus at the facility.

Lundy Manor representatives now have 20 days to respond.