Statement of claim filed in Lundy Manor class action lawsuit
A statement of claim has been filed as part of a class action lawsuit against Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.
Will Davidson LLP issued the statement accusing the retirement residence of negligence in the deaths of 18 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The claim includes $10 million in compensatory damages for negligence, breach of contract, and wrongful death and $10 million in punitive and exemplary or aggravated damages.
Lundy Manor officials are accused of failing to implement social distancing protocols in a timely manner - namely, residents continuing to gather in the dining room at meal times until late March.
The class action lawsuit includes everyone who has contracted COVID-19 at Lundy Manor or became ill after coming into contact with someone who caught the virus at the facility.
Lundy Manor representatives now have 20 days to respond.
