Statistics Canada estimates economy grew 6.5 percent in first three months of year

Statistics Canada estimates the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.5 per cent in the first three months of the year.



That compares with growth at an annualized rate of 9.6 per cent over the last three months of 2020.



StatCan says the economy grew 0.4 per cent in February with an estimated growth of 0.9 per cent last month.



Service industries showed a small gain in February, while goods-producing industries had a small contraction for the first time since last April.