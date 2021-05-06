Statistics Canada puts out '2021 Census soundtrack'

Statistics Canada is trying to make the process of filling out the census more palatable by putting out a series of playlists.

Officials have curated 11 Spotify and Youtube playlists highlighting Canadian artists as part of the '2021 Census soundtrack.'

Categories include Spark and Soul featuring modern pop, Studio Sessions with up-and-coming alternative and folk artists, Take the Long Way Home with some of the top favourites from the 1990's and 2000's, and Front Row Freedom featuring rock hits from the 2000's onward.

Some of the artists include Neil Young, Drake, Shawn Mendez, and Stompin' Tom Connors.

Canadians are required to fill out the census by law. The due date is May 11th.

This year Statistics Canada mailed out access codes so the census could be filled out online.