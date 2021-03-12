Statistics Canada reports a nationwide gain of 259,000 jobs in February
Statistics Canada reports the economy added 259,000 jobs last month after two straight months of losses.
The national unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent, the lowest number since March of last year.
The figures are better that many economists had expected: financial data firm Refinitiv expected a gain of 75,000 and an unemployment rate of 9.2 percent.
Some of the biggest gains were noted in the retail, accommodation, and food service industries in Ontario.
However there are still nearly 600,000 fewer people working when the data is compared to the statistics from a year ago.
Locally, Niagara's unemployment rate rose to 12.4 percent from 11.5 percent with 4,500 jobs lost.
