Statue of Egerton Ryerson toppled
A much-maligned statue on the campus of Toronto's Ryerson University was splattered with red paint and toppled yesterday.
The statue of Egerton Ryerson has come under renewed scrutiny following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in BC.
Ryerson is credited as one of the architects of Canada's residential school system.
Toronto police note there was a protest march from the Ontario legislature to the Ryerson campus yesterday
