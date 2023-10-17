Statue to be removed from lawn of St. Catharines city hall

A controversial statue is leaving grounds at St. Catharines city hall.

The monument to Private Alexander Watson and those that fought in the Northwest Resistance will be removed from the corner of Church and James Streets.

Private Watson fought and died in 1885 during the Northwest Resistance, a battle that is now seen as an example of the government trampling the rights on indigenous peoples.

City staff will now figure out what to do with the monument with one option being transferring it to Victoria Lawn Cemetery where Watson is buried.

The hope is to have the statue removed within the next six months.