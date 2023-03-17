'Status For All' rally being held in Niagara Falls this weekend supporting migrants

A rally will be held outside Niagara Falls city hall this weekend as a show of support for the thousands of migrants who have been sent to the city after crossing an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.

Kit Andres with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change says six 'Status For All' rallies are being held across Canada calling for equal rights for all newcomers.

Andres adds that the rally will also mark the International Day for Elimination of Racism.

They believe anti-immigrant forces are trying to divide the population and are blaming migrants for low wages and stretched social services.

The rally in Niagara Falls will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

The rally comes as mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through the Roxham Road crossing in Quebec.

The leaders of Niagara Falls, Cornwall and Windsor say local supports are being stretched to capacity.

Niagara Falls has asked Ottawa for $5 million to support local food banks and legal aid groups.