Stay-at-home order expires on Tuesday, so when will the economy reopen in Ontario?

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the provincial government is moving toward re-opening the economy.

McNaughton made the comments ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss the COVID-19 state of emergency and stay-at-home order that's set to expire on Tuesday.

He says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on re-opening the economy next week but did not provide further specifics.

The head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says he doesn't expect restrictions to be fully lifted -- but he hopes all businesses will be allowed to re-open with a 20 per cent capacity limit.