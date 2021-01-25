Stay-at-home order extended in Ontario for another 14 days

Ontario has officially extended the province's state of emergency and all orders associated with it, including the stay-at-home order, for an additional 14 days.

Premier Doug Ford says the state of emergency, that was declared under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act on Jan. 12, will now expire on Feb. 9.

The government declared a state of emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the new year threatened to overwhelm the province’s healthcare system. If the order wasn't extended, it would have expired on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

The extension was widely expected after Ford said on Jan. 12 the state of emergency and stay-at-home order would be in effect for 28 days.

The state of emergency must be extended by the government 14 days after it comes into effect.