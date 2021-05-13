Stay-at-home order extended to June 2

Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order until June 2 to bring down high rates of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says it is too soon to lift the order, which was set to expire next Thursday.

The move means thousands of businesses and outdoor recreational facilities will remain closed, despite critics urging the reopening of the latter.

Ford says the stay-home order and strict public health measures need to stay in place to ensure the province has the most normal July and August possible.

The province's top doctor has said he would like to see ``well below'' 1,000 daily cases before Ontario lifts the stay-at-home order.

Ontario reported 2,759 new COVID-19 cases today, with 31 more deaths from the virus.

There are 1,632 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, including 776 in intensive care.