Stay Home Niagara campaign is underway

The Niagara Region is launching a COVID-19 safety blitz.

In the coming days expect to see the region's 12 muncipalities peppered with posters launching the Stay Home Niagara campaign.

Along with the posters will be a radio,TV and newspaper ad campaigns to remind people of the importance of self isolating.

The campaignm which launched yesterday in Niagara on the Lake, also features a dedicated website: niagararegion.ca/covid19.