Stay Home Niagara campaign is underway
The Niagara Region is launching a COVID-19 safety blitz.
In the coming days expect to see the region's 12 muncipalities peppered with posters launching the Stay Home Niagara campaign.
Along with the posters will be a radio,TV and newspaper ad campaigns to remind people of the importance of self isolating.
The campaignm which launched yesterday in Niagara on the Lake, also features a dedicated website: niagararegion.ca/covid19.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.