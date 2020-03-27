iHeartRadio
Stay Home Niagara campaign is underway

COVID 19 StayHomeNOTL - Poster 2

The Niagara Region is launching a COVID-19 safety blitz.

In the coming days expect to see the region's 12 muncipalities peppered with posters launching the Stay Home Niagara campaign.

Along with the posters will be a radio,TV and newspaper ad campaigns to remind people of the importance of self isolating.

The campaignm which launched yesterday in Niagara on the Lake,  also features a dedicated website: niagararegion.ca/covid19.

