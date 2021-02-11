Stay-home order, vaccines needed to avoid third wave new modelling data says
Health experts advising the Ontario government say ``aggressive'' vaccination and maintaining a stay-at-home order will help the province avoid a third wave and another lockdown.
In new COVID-19 projections issued today, they say public health measures have cut COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and positivity rates across the province.
But they say variant strains of COVID-19 remain a serious concern and cases will likely grow again in late February, which will lead to more admissions to intensive care units.
The experts say focusing vaccination efforts on long-term care homes has started to pay off, with a declining number of daily deaths in the facilities.
However, the number of deaths in nursing homes in the second wave of the pandemic has now drawn nearly even with the number of deaths in the facilities from the first wave.
The data comes as the province began a gradual reopening of its economy this week by lifting a stay-at-home order for three regions with low cases.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Feb 11, 2021The Bank of Canada announced this week that due to increased spending online using debit and credit cards along with e-transfers, it is accelerating its work in moving Canada into a digital currency. The good people at Quaker Oats have announced that the Aunt Jemima will be phased out in June in favour of a new brand - Pearl Milling Company.
